Photo 3238
Memory Lane
I've been making a photo book as a surprise for my sister-in-law's birthday and we have been going through the old family pictures. This one is my husband's first Christmas. He doesn't seem sure about that present he received!
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
