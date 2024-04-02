Previous
Memory Lane by kimmer50
Photo 3238

Memory Lane

I've been making a photo book as a surprise for my sister-in-law's birthday and we have been going through the old family pictures. This one is my husband's first Christmas. He doesn't seem sure about that present he received!
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Kim Capson

