Previous
Photo 3271
Great Horned Owl
Another shot from my visit to the Raptor Centre. A great horned owl takes off from a perch in the flying demonstration.
5th May 2024
5th May 24
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
3636
photos
16
followers
31
following
896% complete
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
3rd May 2024 11:28am
