Previous
View Through a Sculpture by kimmer50
Photo 3273

View Through a Sculpture

I wandered down to see the new sculpture at the beach and found a pretty nice view through it.
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
896% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise