Photo 3339
Panorama at Peyto Lake
A stunning lake in Alberta, Canada. It's glacier-fed and in shallower areas the "rock flour" from the glacier makes the water appear brown as on the left. In deeper waters the rock flour gives the water this intense tourquoise colour on the right.
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
Kim Capson
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more.
Album
365 the Sequel
Taken
12th July 2024 5:31pm
Tags
52wc-2024-w28
