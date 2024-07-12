Previous
Panorama at Peyto Lake by kimmer50
Photo 3339

Panorama at Peyto Lake

A stunning lake in Alberta, Canada. It's glacier-fed and in shallower areas the "rock flour" from the glacier makes the water appear brown as on the left. In deeper waters the rock flour gives the water this intense tourquoise colour on the right.
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
