Photo 3400
Dragons!
My grandsons love dragons and I found these amazing 3-D printed ones at the dragon boat races this weekend. Of course I had to buy them!
My entry for this week's 52 week challenge "Unusual".
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
Tags
52wc-2024-w37
