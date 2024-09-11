Previous
Dragons! by kimmer50
Photo 3400

Dragons!

My grandsons love dragons and I found these amazing 3-D printed ones at the dragon boat races this weekend. Of course I had to buy them!
My entry for this week's 52 week challenge "Unusual".
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
931% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise