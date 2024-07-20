Previous
Next
Breaching Humpback by kimmer50
Photo 3347

Breaching Humpback

Filler from my kayaking trip. We could hear these humpbacks breaching over and over but they were just within the fogline so we didn't get any good pictures.
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
920% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise