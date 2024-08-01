Sign up
Previous
Photo 3359
Just Dropping By
I took my camera outside because I heard the crows making a lot of noise and that normally means there's an eagle or an owl around. I saw these two just as I stepped out the back door. I didn't see any eagles or owls but these two were pretty cute.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
Photo Details
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
1st August 2024 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
