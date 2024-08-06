Previous
Almost Ready by kimmer50
Photo 3364

Almost Ready

We're having our deck and patio re-done in the next week or so. We've been doing a little work on the yard in preparation.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
921% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise