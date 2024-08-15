Previous
Next
Sweat Lodge Ceremony by kimmer50
Photo 3373

Sweat Lodge Ceremony

The retreat includes a sweat lodge ceremony and this is the elder who will be leading.
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
925% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise