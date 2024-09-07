Previous
Dragon Boat Races by kimmer50
Dragon Boat Races

Back in Penticton for the drqgon boat races. It's always a good time here,and such a diference paddling on a freshwater lake rather than on our home salt water estuary.
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
