Photo 1085
Fibonacci Spiral
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
4th June 2022 10:00am
Tags
nature
green
ferns
still-life
flora
fond
furl
Diana
ace
Wonderful detail and textures.
June 7th, 2022
