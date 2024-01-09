Sign up
Photo 1205
Sheltering from the sun
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
1714
photos
74
followers
57
following
1198
1199
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
1200
1201
1202
1203
508
1204
509
1205
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
9th January 2024 11:54am
Privacy
Tags
red
,
nature
,
flowers
,
macro
,
lowkey
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Beautiful
January 11th, 2024
