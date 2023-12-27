Sign up
Photo 1204
Western Springs
A lake not too far from home.
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
1
1
Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
1712
photos
74
followers
57
following
329% complete
1197
1198
1199
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ELE-L09
Taken
27th December 2023 12:04pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
trees
,
landscape
,
scenery
Brian
ace
Stunning landscape with dramatic clouds.
January 8th, 2024
