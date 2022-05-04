Sign up
Photo 463
Seeds in a Pod
4th May 2022
4th May 22
Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
Tags
red
,
nature
,
macro
,
autumn
,
still-life
Dianne
This is a wonderful image. Fav
May 5th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Fabulous and an awesome colour. Well spotted.
May 5th, 2022
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and contrasts.
May 5th, 2022
