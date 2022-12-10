Sign up
Photo 483
Speckled Rose Leaf
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
Tags
nature
yellow
leaves
spots
Mags
ace
Lovely golden and green tones.
December 12th, 2022
