Previous
Daisy Blur by kipper1951
Photo 503

Daisy Blur

I was looking at an effected Stewart McCarthy adds to some of his work and thought this one would be an ideal subject to try it on.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Chris

ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
137% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise