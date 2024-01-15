Previous
Perfect timing! by kitkat365
16 / 365

Perfect timing!

Old photo taken on a very dated phone! Patiently waited for the wingwalkers to perform this amazing stunt and was so chuffed to have got this moment as I only had 1 chance and only 1 single click :-)
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Cathy 💫

@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
