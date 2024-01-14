Sign up
Previous
15 / 365
Everything has potential!
I found 4 of these coloured bollards in a small country village and thought what a brilliant idea. This one is my favourite, unfortunately I couldn’t get them all in one pic.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
2
1
Cathy 💫
@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
15
photos
11
followers
14
following
Bec
ace
Love this - it stands out so much against the background.
January 14th, 2024
Babs
ace
Love it they paint all sorts of bollards in Newcastle, even the NBN telephone bollards and the traffic light terminals. They really brighten up the area and I think it should be done everywhere.
January 14th, 2024
