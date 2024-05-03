Previous
I’m the king of the castle. by kitkat365
I’m the king of the castle.

So we came head on but someone was not moving out the way of the path and I wasn’t going to make a fuss about that. Oh no!! I’ll slip down the bank and go round I think 😯
Chrissie
Great picture!
May 7th, 2024  
