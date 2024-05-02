Previous
Hello from the other side by kitkat365
103 / 365

Hello from the other side

Cows, Calf’s, herons, ducks, pure wildlife walk.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Cathy 💫

@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
28% complete

Elyse Klemchuk
This is peaceful and beautiful!
May 7th, 2024  
