24 / 365
National Heritage
On a cold and dark night, The church will always shine bright.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
Cathy 💫
@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
buildings
Thom Mitchell
Nicely captured!
FYI — For one-word tags, you don't need to use quotation marks. Your tags for this post each contain a quotation mark. That's only necessary if there is more than one word. So, for example,
buildings "old buildings"
I hope that's helpful!
January 23rd, 2024
Cathy 💫
@rhoing
It sure is helpful, Thankyou :-)
January 23rd, 2024
