The Black Swan by kitkat365
The Black Swan

First discovered in Australia in 1697, Now in the UK but rare to see.
I think this dude is the only one in the lake. I think he needs a mate!!
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Zilli
Love it! Makes me think of The Red and the Black (Le rouge et le noir) by Stendhal.
January 24th, 2024  
