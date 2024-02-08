Previous
This takes the biscuit! by kitkat365
37 / 365

This takes the biscuit!

Hard to get her to stay still on a walk so I had to use the biscuit trick.
(Portrait spotlight)
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Cathy 💫

@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Bribery is the only way. Well done fav
February 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise