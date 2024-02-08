Sign up
Previous
37 / 365
This takes the biscuit!
Hard to get her to stay still on a walk so I had to use the biscuit trick.
(Portrait spotlight)
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
1
1
Cathy 💫
@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
37
photos
25
followers
29
following
10% complete
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
8th February 2024 1:46pm
Tags
animals
Babs
ace
Bribery is the only way. Well done fav
February 8th, 2024
