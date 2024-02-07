Previous
Magnificent. by kitkat365
Magnificent.

Night walk passing The Grand Hotel Eastbourne. Built in 1876. Winston Churchill, Charlie Chaplin, Arthur Conan Doyle and King Constantine of Greece have all been welcomed here.
Cathy 💫

@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
