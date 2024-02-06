Previous
My Mums Drawing :) by kitkat365
38 / 365

My Mums Drawing :)

My mum wouldn’t want me to put this up as she said it’s not finished yet, He needs whiskers and touching up. But I love it :-)
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Cathy 💫

@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
11% complete

