Chocolate Brazil Nuts.

1 bar of dark chocolate and a pack of Brazil nuts. I wanted them both, As I nibbled at them I suddenly had a better idea. Melt the chocolate, sink the nuts and set them in the fridge until hard.



Highly recommend but once you coated them in chocolate put them on grease proof paper or your end up with a slab of Brazil nuts that your have to dig out the bowl and they will break like mine did and you may get peckish and eat all the broken ones, which won’t leave many left over for anyone else to try! (Oooops)

Next time I will definitely use greaseproof!!