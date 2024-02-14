Previous
Love is in the Air <3 by kitkat365
46 / 365

Love is in the Air <3

Happy Valentine’s Day Everyone. Appreciate everyone’s comments very much. Thankyou.

I captured this in 2022 at our annual Airshow. Made by The Red Arrows & Sealed with love :-) x
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Cathy 💫

@kitkat365
@kitkat365
12% complete

Babs ace
What a great image. The Red Arrows are impressive even when you can't see them in the picture aren't they. Took me back to our RAF days when we saw the Red Arrows often. The used to come to RAF Valley when we were there to practice their displays and also out to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus where they would spend about 3 months. We would see them every day there as they worked on their routines for the upcoming season.

Even met a few of the pilots in the Officers Mess in the evenings too. Most were nice but some were a bit full of themselves, ha ha.
February 14th, 2024  
Cathy 💫
@onewing Aww that’s a lovely story to hear, I’m pleased to have helped you reminisce on those memories. What an incredible experience you must of had!! The Red arrows are my favourite and the Super sonic Typhoon always makes my hairs stand on end with its powerful roar- I would much rather watch them than be the pilot!! Bet they had a great fun showing off!! Ooops I mean training (hehe)
February 15th, 2024  
