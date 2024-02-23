Previous
The Poser! by kitkat365
The Poser!

Still poorly with kennel cough and here she’s mimicking a puppy even though she’s 7 years old. She does such a great job of making my heart melt with her puppy’s eye 🥰
Cathy 💫

@kitkat365

Babs ace
Oh dear poor sweetie. Hope she is better soon.
She is really playing on the sympathy vote isn't she.
February 25th, 2024  
