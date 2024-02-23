Sign up
Previous
55 / 365
The Poser!
Still poorly with kennel cough and here she’s mimicking a puppy even though she’s 7 years old. She does such a great job of making my heart melt with her puppy’s eye 🥰
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
1
0
Cathy 💫
@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
55
photos
29
followers
32
following
15% complete
View this month »
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
23rd February 2024 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dogs
Babs
ace
Oh dear poor sweetie. Hope she is better soon.
She is really playing on the sympathy vote isn't she.
February 25th, 2024
