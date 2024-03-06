Previous
1 bottle or 2 by kitkat365
63 / 365

1 bottle or 2

Whoever was the first person to think of recycling bottle and putting lights in the is a genius. I must make my own 1 day!
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Cathy 💫

@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
17% complete

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Love these things, nice soft focusing
March 6th, 2024  
