Misty Magic. by kitkat365
73 / 365

Misty Magic.

Old Brighton pier, The old ruin of a fire but the structure stands strong.

My Son, Nephew and brother deciding who’s going to dip their feet in the very freezing water.
Not me!!!
“I’ll stay up here and just take the pics I think” 🥶

21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Cathy 💫

@kitkat365
