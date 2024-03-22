Pick a letter!

Previous
74 / 365

Pigeons perching on the letters. Dont blame them for not wanting to sit on “i or t… it” looks a little bit risky!
22nd March 2024

Cathy 💫

@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
Photo Details

