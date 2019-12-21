Sign up
Photo 2990
Gingerbread House
Our kind neighbours gives the kids a Gingerbread house to make and decorate every year. Not a great photo as the light is just awful lol!
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 9th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
3363
photos
92
followers
42
following
819% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
21st December 2019 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
