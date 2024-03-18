Previous
Early morning starts by kiwichick
Photo 3499

Early morning starts

Red Mountain is hosting the Canadian National Championships this week. It was a beautiful morning to kick things off, although unfortunately the snow conditions didn't hold up for Day 1.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Lesley Chisholm

@kiwichick
13 years and still going... just. I'm not very active but still love this community. Originally from NZ, I have travelled and lived in many parts...
