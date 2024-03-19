Sign up
Photo 3500
Womens GS
Day 2 of the Canadian Nationals went much better, after a lot of hard work from the race crew and groomers. We were able to see some of the countries best athletes competing, which is always a treat.
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
Lesley Chisholm
@kiwichick
13 years and still going... just. I'm not very active but still love this community. Originally from NZ, I have travelled and lived in many parts...
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
19th March 2024 11:52am
