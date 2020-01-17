Previous
The Kootenay Sea by kiwichick
The Kootenay Sea

So nice to see the sun again today. The riding was amazing too. My little camera however has defaulted back to not working, so I've taken this one on my phone. I guess I'm back in the market for a new pocket camera!
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Lesley Chisholm

@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365!
kali ace
ooo new toy!

this scene is out of this world!
January 18th, 2020  
