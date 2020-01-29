Sign up
Photo 3018
Final Dress Rehearsal
The grade 8-9 Drama class put on a play called "Final Dress Rehearsal", which was the story of a group of actors doing their final rehearsal for Cinderella. It was super funny and they pulled it off beautifully.
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
29th January 2020 8:20pm
