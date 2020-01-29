Previous
Next
Final Dress Rehearsal by kiwichick
Photo 3018

Final Dress Rehearsal

The grade 8-9 Drama class put on a play called "Final Dress Rehearsal", which was the story of a group of actors doing their final rehearsal for Cinderella. It was super funny and they pulled it off beautifully.
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Lesley Chisholm

ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
827% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise