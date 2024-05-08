Sign up
Photo 3502
Evening sunshine on town
The weather is really warming up, and the spring colours are super vibrant with the evening light.
8th May 2024
8th May 24
Lesley Chisholm
@kiwichick
13 years and still going... just. I'm not very active but still love this community. Originally from NZ, I have travelled and lived in many parts...
