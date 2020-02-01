Previous
Winter stream by kiwichick
Photo 3020

Winter stream

We took a back road home and I couldn't help but stop and take a photo.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Lesley Chisholm

Tina Mac
Stunning, Lesley! Love the snow covered rocks and the lighting is gorgeous. I would have stopped too!
February 2nd, 2020  
