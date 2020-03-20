Previous
Next
Shovelling out the trampoline pit by kiwichick
Photo 3042

Shovelling out the trampoline pit

Each day they chip away at it a little more. Shouldn't be long now!
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Lesley Chisholm

ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
833% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise