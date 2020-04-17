Previous
Next
The visiting squirrel by kiwichick
Photo 3071

The visiting squirrel

My only photo today! I took this through the window and had hoped to go outside for another shot but before I could go outside they were gone.
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Lesley Chisholm

ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
841% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise