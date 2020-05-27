Previous
Me and my daughter by kiwichick
Me and my daughter

It's been a long while since I took a photo with any of my kids. One down, two to go!
Lesley Chisholm

This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
Kaylynn
What a picture to cherish
May 28th, 2020  
kali ace
oh i love it
May 28th, 2020  
