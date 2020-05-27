Sign up
Photo 3103
Me and my daughter
It's been a long while since I took a photo with any of my kids. One down, two to go!
27th May 2020
27th May 20
2
1
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
3476
photos
85
followers
42
following
850% complete
3096
3097
3098
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
27th May 2020 5:42pm
Kaylynn
What a picture to cherish
May 28th, 2020
kali
ace
oh i love it
May 28th, 2020
