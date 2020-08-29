Previous
After the dance intensive by kiwichick
After the dance intensive

My daughter just finished a week of dancing. So glad she was able to do this with all that's been going on.
Lesley Chisholm

@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365!
Dianne
That's excellent she was able to get to the dance intensive. A lovely image.
September 1st, 2020  
