Photo 3173
A lovely day for a hike
Sometimes getting outside for a hike is a saving grace. I'm trying to make the most of these lovely days, even if it's just for an hour or so. September is always so crazy busy.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
