Previous
Next
Heaven on Earth by kiwichick
Photo 3178

Heaven on Earth

Hiking up to this special place has been on my list all summer. I'm so glad I was able to go at the peak of the golden larches. It was like being in a magical wonderland, and every direction had the most stunning views.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Lesley Chisholm

ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
870% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise