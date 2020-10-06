Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3179
A beautiful autumn morning
I haven't had my camera in town much lately, but I took it with me this morning. Stunner of a day, I'm glad I did!
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
1
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
3552
photos
80
followers
42
following
870% complete
3172
3173
3174
3175
3176
3177
3178
3179
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
6th October 2020 8:32am
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful lighting on the statue and love the fall colours!
October 6th, 2020
