A beautiful autumn morning by kiwichick
A beautiful autumn morning

I haven't had my camera in town much lately, but I took it with me this morning. Stunner of a day, I'm glad I did!
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Lesley Chisholm

@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful lighting on the statue and love the fall colours!
October 6th, 2020  
