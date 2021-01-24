Previous
Next
Cheese scones by kiwichick
Photo 3238

Cheese scones

I'd been craving these for a while, so I finally made them. They were a big hit so I made another batch the next day.
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

Lesley Chisholm

ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
887% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
they look well risen and perfectly cooked, my oven overcooks the bottoms :(
January 27th, 2021  
julia ace
Yum.. funny whenI was scrolling I thought they looked like 'kiwi' scones. Marmite... or strawberry jam?
January 27th, 2021  
Dianne
@julzmaioro strawberry jam - shall Julz and I pop over? They look delicious.
January 27th, 2021  
Lesley Chisholm ace
@kali66 The silicone baking sheet helps! @julzmaioro @dide They do have a kiwi look to them don't they. These were cheese scones so we just had the straight from the oven with butter on them :)
January 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise