Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3238
Cheese scones
I'd been craving these for a while, so I finally made them. They were a big hit so I made another batch the next day.
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
3613
photos
78
followers
41
following
887% complete
View this month »
3233
3234
3235
3236
3237
3238
3239
3240
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
24th January 2021 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
kali
ace
they look well risen and perfectly cooked, my oven overcooks the bottoms :(
January 27th, 2021
julia
ace
Yum.. funny whenI was scrolling I thought they looked like 'kiwi' scones. Marmite... or strawberry jam?
January 27th, 2021
Dianne
@julzmaioro
strawberry jam - shall Julz and I pop over? They look delicious.
January 27th, 2021
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kali66
The silicone baking sheet helps!
@julzmaioro
@dide
They do have a kiwi look to them don't they. These were cheese scones so we just had the straight from the oven with butter on them :)
January 27th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close