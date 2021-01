Cooking via zoom

Last night these two cooked a lovely Vege Lasagne for dinner, with some Lettuce Caprese Cups for starters. I'd signed my eldest son up for the cooking class, however he wasn't feeling great. My daughter happened to be home (usually at dance but she too was feeling in need of a break), and she jumped at the chance. It was so nice to have the kids cook dinner for a change! I could get used to this.