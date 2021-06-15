Sign up
Photo 3280
Lovely day for a hike
We've had some beautiful weather lately, just perfect for a hike.
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
0
1
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
3653
photos
81
followers
42
following
898% complete
View this month »
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
3278
3279
3280
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
15th June 2021 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
