Photo 3300
Hiking in 100 Acre Wood
Took the boys for walk in the old growth forest, and then on to the lake for a picnic dinner.
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
20th July 2021 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
