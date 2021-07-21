Previous
Next
New statue in town by kiwichick
Photo 3300

New statue in town

Not all that new really, but the first time I've stopped to take a photo.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Lesley Chisholm

ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
904% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise